Cianna's Smile awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2024

We’re honored to share that Cianna’s Smile, has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2024!

Cianna's Smile, a group of volunteers based in Reading have been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2024. This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

At Cianna's Smile, our mission is to improve the lives of children, young people and families impacted by Sickle Cell. We are dedicated to raising awareness, providing support, and advocating for better healthcare and social understanding of this life-altering condition.

Through education, empowerment, and community engagement, we strive to reduce the stigma associated with Sickle Cell and ensure that those living with the condition have the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. We believe in the power of community, the importance of representation, and the strength of a collective voice.

Team of volunteers at Cianna's Smile working together to advocate for a world aware of Sickle Cell

Our initiatives focus on health education, mental well-being, and creative expression, offering a safe and inclusive space for individuals impacted by Sickle Cell to share their experiences and connect with others. We are committed to driving positive change in society, advocating for improved services, and inspiring future generations to be changemakers in the fight against the inequalities experienced by those impacted by Sickle Cell.

Together, we aim to create a world where no one is defined by their condition, but rather empowered to live their fullest and most vibrant lives.

Cianna's Smile is one of 281 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. Our work, along with others from across the UK, reminds us of all the ways fantastic volunteers are contributing to our local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty The late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and was continued following the accession of His Majesty The King. 2024 marks the second year of The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.