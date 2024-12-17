Christmas miracle! Two goats stolen from a Bucks animal attraction are found safe and well

Two stolen goats who were snatched from a Bucks farm attraction have been returned after detective work by members of the public and staff.

Last Wednesday four tame goats, who live at Kew Little Pigs in Old Amersham, Bucks were taken overnight, after a break in at the award-winning attraction.

Devastated owner Olivia Mikhail, feared that the adorable animals, who come when they are called, had been taken for meat, and an urgent appeal was launched for their safe return.

But hope was fading for the beloved creatures, despite thousands of shares on social media, and appeals in the press.

Rose (pictured) and Blitzen are happy to be back home after their adventure - Animal News Agency

However, last night a member of the public got in touch with the farm to say that they had spotted what they believed to be the missing goats in a field in Farnham Royal, just fifteen minutes from Kew Little Pigs.

Olivia said: "We raced to the field and we had our goat folder with pictures of Blitzen, Rose, Sunday and Comet as we knew if they were there we would have to prove that they were ours.

"Immediately we spotted Blitzen as he has very distinctive markings, and then Rose too. We called the police and spoke to the owner of the land who said that they had bought the goats from a man who turned up in a van last week.

"The owner of the land has now given a full description to the police, so we hope that Sunday and Comet will soon be home too."

Blitzen is now back home at Kew Little Pigs - Animal News Agency

The owner of the field helped Olivia and her daughter Eva to load the goats, who have now been safely returned to the farm.

The pair are healthy, and despite having had their ear tags removed by the thieves are doing well.

Olivia added: "What a day! And I can't thank the member of the public who got in touch enough. This really is our Christmas miracle and after such a traumatic week we have so much hope. The goats are safely home and will stay under supervision from now on."

As a result of the devastating break in, the farm has launched an appeal to help tighten security even further at the site, and donations have been coming in for enhanced CCTV and other security measures.

"We have been so grateful to everyone who has supported us through this awful time, while it won't be over until Sunday and Comet are home, we really do thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."

To donate to the fundraiser go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/keep-our-farm-safe?attribution_id=sl:a9c45f93-ea31-421a-8e54-358f652b7cd0&utm_campaign=man_sharesheet_dash&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link