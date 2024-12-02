Christmas celebrations in full flow at Aylesbury home following fayre where more than £240 is raised

An Aylesbury home welcomes the festive season with a fayre where more than £240 was raised.

MHA Hillside held their Christmas fayre, where more than 50 people including staff, residents and relatives attended.

The home had initially decided to do the fayre outdoors, but due to the bitter weather had to use the ground floor lounge as an alternative.

The fayre included a raffle, food prepared by kitchen staff, and the highlight was the staff signing Christmas songs.

MHA Hillside provides nursing care with places for 68 adults (18+) and people with a long term medical condition.

Bilgy Joseph, who has recently been appointed home manager said: “The Christmas Fayre was a real team effort, where everyone chipped in and made it very successful.

“I want to give a special mention to the activities team who planned the event.

“The support shown to the fayre was immense, the lounge was full of people and we are very grateful for the support.

“The atmosphere was great, the staff members really got into the Christmas spirit by singing Christmas songs and encouraging residents and visitors to do the same.

“I dont have the exact figure but last time we checked we had raised more than £240, which is phenomenal.

“The money will go towards the home's amenities fund, from which activities and trips will be arranged for the residents.”