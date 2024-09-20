Chris Church Holiday at Home Club join Chorleywood Beaumont for an afternoon of jazz and cocktails

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Chorleywood Beaumont care home were joined by guests from Christ Church in Chorleywood and enjoyed an afternoon of delight when cocktails and canapés were served at a live Jazz performance which took place at Barchesters Chorleywood Beaumont.

More than 35 guest's from the Seniors Holiday at Home Club joined residents and their loved ones for a wonderful afternoon. Ray and Manny, Chorleywood Beaumont’s amazing chefs prepared the most beautiful canapé. The sun was shining and guests enjoyed delicious cocktails on the terrace as the listened the live music.

Chorleywood Jazz – lead by Christine Deeley from Chorleywood Music delighted guest with a fabulous selection of music and singing and kept every one dancing, singing and entertained for the afternoon.

Christ Church held a Holiday at Home club for older members of the community and Chorleywood Beaumont invited them to finish the amazing week by joining them for a party.

Christine Brannan, from Christ Church said “Chorleywood Beaumont looked after us so well with their generosity and kindness for our lovely group. During the past 12 months, no fewer than 6 members of Christ Church decided to reside in The Beaumont which is a real testimony to your love and care. This really has been a wonderful way to end the week which has gone so very well. Most of those who come are not able to have a break or get away at all so the event they put on for us was certainly a highlight.”

Margaret, resident at Chorleywood Beaumont, said “It was terrific, it was such a lovely time and I loved the live music! I had a lovely glass of fizz and had a nice chat with a lot of people. I made some lovely new friends!”