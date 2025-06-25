Choirs sing out to raise £22,000

A groundbreaking gala concert and a performance from legendary singer Aled Jones raised £22,000 for three local mental health charities.

Three choirs joined together to perform Sing Out for Mental Health at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, which was also the venue for a special guest performance by Aled Jones.

Now organisers have confirmed the events raised £22,000 for Mind, Lindengate and SPACE, mental wellbeing charities working across Buckinghamshire and beyond.

Sing Out for Mental Health concept creator and musical director Jill Neenan, said: "We're utterly thrilled that our efforts have resulted in such incredible fundraising for amazing charities."

STAR NAME … Aled Jones (seated) with members of the Sing Out for Mental Health joint choirs

The three community choirs who worked together under Jill's guidance were The Wing Singers, The Wendover Singers and The Wendover Singers Children's Choir.

Audience members were encouraged to wear green, the international colour for showing support of mental wellbeing, and the show was supported by sponsors Chiltern View Garden Centre, Charlton Design & Build Ltd, and Grundfos, the global pump manufacturer.

Daniel Davies, Senior Public Affairs Advisor at Grundfos, who have a base in Leighton Buzzard, attended the Sing Out for Mental Health concert and said: "It was a brilliant night which featured almost 200 singers and I'm delighted that Grundfos played a small part in helping to raise so much money for three great causes.

"We're a company that likes to support communities and good causes and the work that each of these three charities does is remarkable."

The gala concert was held on April 12, but members of the three community choirs reassembled to perform with Aled on May 2.