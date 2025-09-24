Chinnor Barn Dance to combat poverty

Chinnor’s Autumn Barn Dance will take place in the Village Hall on Friday 3 October, organised by local supporters of international development agency Christian Aid, raising money to support the charity’s work against poverty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organiser Mavis Shortman explained: “We are running our Autumn Barn Dance for Christian Aid, with excellent local folk band Galliard, who are great to come and listen to. All are welcome!

“You don’t have to dance all evening (but you can if you want to)! There will be an experienced caller to guide us, who runs a local folk dance club. Come and join us for a fun evening of live music and dancing! Please bring your own drinks and nibbles and cash for our bumper raffle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year is Christian Aid’s 80th anniversary. Over those 80 years, Christian Aid has stood up for communities in crisis and supported people living in poverty, seeking to eradicate extreme poverty by tackling its root causes, and sharing and distributing power.”

Jane and Pete Honeyball, lifelong supporters of Christian Aid, cutting the cake at Chinnor’s Christian Aid service in May, to celebrate 80 years of the charity

The Autumn Barn Dance is from 7:30pm to 10:30pm on Friday 3 October, at Chinnor Village Hall, Church Road OX39 4PQ. Price £12 - Tickets (cash only) from Manor Stores, Chinnor or by contacting [email protected] or 01844-350014.

All money raised will go to Christian Aid’s Harvest of Hope Appeal.

This Harvest time, the climate crisis is making it harder than ever for some families to grow food. Flooding and drought are destroying harvests. Crops that once fed communities are now failing. In Sierra Leone, people like Maryama are adapting. After floods damaged her crops and income, she joined a Village Savings and Loans Association supported by Christian Aid. With a small loan, she was able to pay her children’s school fees, secure her farm and invest in their future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, Christian Aid worked with 260 partners to reach 4.5 million people via hundreds of projects, from savings and loans associations to farming co-operatives, and climate disaster risk training to healthcare schemes.

And to find out more about the work of Christian Aid and how to get involved please visit www.christianaid.org.uk .