Chilterns Neuro Centre’s Pop-Up Art Weekend raises over £21,000

The Chilterns Neuro Centre is celebrating the outstanding success of its Pop-Up Art Weekend, which took place this past weekend in Wendover.

This year, the event commemorated its 20th anniversary, and brought together more than 80 talented exhibitors, welcomed over 1,000 visitors and raised an impressive £21,530 in support of the Centre’s vital work with people affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes.

This brings the total raised for the Wendover-based charity by the Pop-Up Art Weekend since it began back in 2005 to over £212,000.

The exhibition, in partnership with the Clare Foundation, showcased a stunning and diverse range of artwork, from paintings and sculptures to ceramics and photography, creating an inspiring and vibrant atmosphere. The event is also becoming known for its incredible selection of homemade cakes, which were a huge hit with visitors and added an extra touch of warmth and community spirit.

The Earl and Countess Howe at the Chilterns Neuro Centre’s Pop-Up Art Weekend

The event began with a special preview evening on the Friday night attended by many high profile figures including The Countess Howe, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire; and Cllr Alan Sherwell, Mayor of Aylesbury.

“It was truly a fantastic weekend that just gets better every year,” said Hannah Prentice, Community and Events Manager at the Chilterns Neuro Centre. “We are overwhelmed by the generosity and enthusiasm of everyone who took part, from the talented artists and dedicated volunteers to the visitors who came to support us. A huge thank you to everyone who made this event such a success.”

The Pop-Up Art Weekend not only celebrated creativity but also the power of community, bringing people together for an important cause. The funds raised will help the Centre to continue offering physical, practical and emotional support to its members, empowering them to live life to the full.

For more information about the Chilterns Neuro Centre and how to support its work, please visit chilternsneurocentre.org