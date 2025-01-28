Chilterns Neuro Centre forms new association with Laybrook

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Chilterns Neuro Centre has recently formed a new association with Laybrook, a manufacturer of custom-made specialist adjustable beds and bespoke riser recliners.

This new association, and the support provided by Laybrook, will enhance the Centre’s clinicians’ knowledge of available technology which can help members of the charity achieve greater independence.

As part of the association, Laybrook will support the Centre through joint initiatives, including fundraising events, awareness campaigns and product collaborations tailored to the unique needs of those the charity supports. This association underscores Laybrook’s commitment to giving back to the community and aligns with its mission to improve the lives of people with mobility challenges.

“We are delighted to welcome Laybrook as a corporate associate of the Centre,” said Stella Kubale, Head of Fundraising at the Chilterns Neuro Centre. “Their commitment to improving quality of life through thoughtful, innovative design aligns beautifully with our ethos of empowering and supporting people with neurological conditions. Together, we share a passion for care, comfort and creating a positive impact in people's lives.”

Rosie Long and Stella Kubale from the Chilterns Neuro Centre, either side of Michael Harrison, Product Specialist from Laybrook.

“As a company dedicated to enhancing comfort and improving quality of life, Laybrook is proud to support the Chilterns Neuro Centre as a corporate associate,” said Michael Harrison, Product Specialist at Laybrook. “Both our organisations share a deep commitment to supporting people in leading more independent and fulfilling lives, and we look forward to working together to make a positive difference in our communities.”

Custom-made adjustable beds and riser recliners can help enhance comfort, mobility and overall quality of life allowing personalised positioning that can alleviate pain, reduce pressure points and improve blood circulation, which is particularly beneficial for those with limited mobility or chronic pain. They also promote greater independence, enabling users to adjust positions or move in and out of their bed or chair more easily. For caregivers, adjustable beds reduce physical strain and simplify tasks like repositioning or assisting with transfers.

If anyone is affected by MS, Parkinson’s or is a stroke survivor and feels they would benefit from the services offered by the Chilterns Neuro Centre then get in touch by phoning 01296 696133 or by emailing [email protected]