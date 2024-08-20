Chilterns National Landscape secures funding to develop ‘Not Bourne Yesterday’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chilterns National Landscape has received a £350k grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for "Not Bourne Yesterday: Chalk Stream Communities of the Chilterns", an exciting project that will restore and protect the Chilterns’ chalk streams.

The Chilterns’ chalk streams are among the most endangered habitats in England, facing severe threats from pollution, low water levels, habitat loss, and the impacts of climate change. Despite the efforts of many organisations, the condition of chalk streams in the Chilterns continues to worsen, nearing a critical tipping point. Funding support from the Heritage Fund for this project will be vital in helping to reverse the decline of these precious rivers and to provide them with a brighter future.

“We are very excited by the opportunity to develop Not Bourne Yesterday into a suite of projects that will ultimately tell the story of these rivers over thousands of years in the past and connect them with the communities living around them today,” said Dr Wendy Morrison, Heritage and Archaeology Manager at the Chilterns National Landscape.

Not Bourne Yesterday (NBY) encompasses 12 interweaving initiatives that aim to conserve the environmental and cultural heritage associated with these rare rivers. Working with partner organisations and local communities, NBY will discover and share the 8000-year story of the Chilterns’ chalk streams, highlighting their connection to the everyday lives of people – past, present and future.

River Chess at Latimer

The project aims to ensure positive environmental outcomes for chalk streams through delivering restoration projects that will create more natural streams that are reconnected the landscape around them. The project will also improve accessibility to the streams and encourage broad participation and enjoyment of nature, as well as provide activities that will support mental health.

“Through involving local communities in the development and delivery of the project, we hope to embed both a greater understanding of the importance of these rivers and a knowledge of how they can be conserved in future,” said Allen Beechey, Project Manager of the Chilterns Chalk Streams Project.

The grant of £351,083 is to support development of the project, after which the Chilterns National Landscape will apply for a full National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of £2.8 million to enable the project to be delivered.