Chiltern Society adds ''Chinnor 2025'' album to its online photo archive

St Andrew’s, Chinnor’s 13th century parish church

The historic village parish of Chinnor is the Chiltern Society PhotoGroup’s latest album to be added to its online photo archive. It comprises over 8,000 photographs from over 250 locations, as well as special subjects of Chilterns life. The searchable archive is intended to benefit generations to come.

The new album offers a pictorial record of many of the changes to this historic Chilterns village parish. It was a centre of lacemaking in the 19th century, but Chinnor later became widely known for its large lime and cement works that opened in 1909 but ceased operations in 2000.

Nature has largely reclaimed the chalk pits. The works were served by a railway branch line until 1989. Today, Chinnor station is a heritage railway terminus for the Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway.

The web link is: www.chilternphoto.org.uk/index/category/414.