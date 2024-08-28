Children go wild at Friars Square
The biodiversity-themed event featured two wild and wonderful shows about sloths. Children learnt all about sloths and their lifestyle and habitat. They met Buttercup the giant sloth and a baby sloth puppet too.
There were appearances from Creature Encounters’ Orangutan Mr Business and his companion Captain John Voyage. The duo rode around on a tropical tricycle, meeting shoppers.
A pair of beautiful dragonflies with iridescent wings enchanted everyone they met. They were joined by two colourful mariposa butterflies on stilts.
Children enjoyed a free craft workshop making sloths, elephants, bees, butterflies and more. They also planted seeds to grow at home.
