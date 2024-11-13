Chesham care home residents forge new bonds with sister home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Chesham has introduced a new initiative with its sister home in Uxbridge to encourage new friendships through regular visits between the homes.

Portobello Place has begun exchanging visits with Ryefield Court, another luxury care home in Uxbridge, both of which are members of the Berkley care Group. This initiative has started an ongoing exchange where residents from both homes have the opportunity to socialise and engage in joint activities.

The initiative began in August when Ryefield Court first welcomed residents from Portobello Place, who made the short trip from Chesham to Hillingdon. Subsequently, Portobello Place played host to six residents and three staff members from Ryefield Court this September. Residents and staff enjoyed a warm welcome in Portobello’s bistro lounge, followed by a tour of the facilities, including the art room, cinema, beauty salon, gym and more.

The day also featured special entertainment in Portobello’s garden, with professional singer Emily Yarrow singing Hollywood classics and Gala-themed favourites. Joining the performances was Portobello carer Jennifer, who captivated the audience with her singing, while Portobello Activities Manager, Gita Maksimova, entertained attendees with a hoop aerial display—a special request from residents who knew about her talent.

The Mayor of Hillingdon greets a resident.

Residents from Ryefield Court were said to have “really enjoyed” their trip and were “grateful” for the opportunity to meet with residents outside of their regular environment.

More recently, Portobello Place visited Ryefield Court for their Halloween party celebrations. The residents enjoyed the spooky decorations and themed treats such as the red-velvet cakes with “blood” syrup, and sweet eyeballs for garnishes. Ryefield Court also welcomed Cllr Colleen Sullivan, the Mayor of Hillingdon and a friend of the home, as their special guest, giving residents from both homes the opportunity to speak with her.

Commenting on the event, Gita Maksimova, Events Manager at Portobello Place, said:

“Our residents have genuinely enjoyed getting together with everyone from Ryefield Court. It’s been fantastic to see how quickly everyone connected – whether it’s over a shared interest, enjoying some music, or just chatting over a cup of tea.

Residents from Ryefield Court pose outside Portobello Place

“Every visit brings new energy, and the residents talk about it for days afterward. It’s been heartwarming to watch these friendships grow, and we’re all looking forward to more of these meet-ups.”