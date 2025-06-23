Chesham care home hosts joyful summer celebration and Father’s Day feast

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Chesham brought sunshine, music and togetherness to the heart of its community last weekend, hosting a vibrant summer celebration alongside a special Father’s Day gathering for residents and their families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portobello Place, part of the Berkley Care Group, welcomed around 50 residents and guests for a lively afternoon filled with delicious food, cheerful entertainment, and quality time spent together.

With family at the centre of the day, the home made sure to mark Father’s Day in style, beginning with a traditional roast lunch and continuing into a garden party enjoyed by all generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests were treated to a selection of cocktails, mocktails and canapés throughout the afternoon. Highlights from the menu included Aperol Spritz, Mimosas, and Pimm's, alongside iced tea and fruit punch.

Portobello Place Party

Canapés were beautifully presented on wooden boards, and included favourites such as smoked salmon vol-au-vents, tomato and cream cheese bruschetta, chicken liver pâté with red onion jam, prawns in Marie Rose sauce, and whipped feta with olives.

Live music came from much-loved performers Mikey & Sophie, a singing duo known for their upbeat songs and engaging style. The pair had the crowd clapping along, handing out tambourines and pom-poms for a bit of light-hearted dancing, much to the delight of visiting children and residents alike.

As the day went on, more and more guests took to the dance floor, with one particularly heart-warming moment coming as several residents shared a dance with their families, including proud fathers dancing with their sons and daughters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the occasion, Gita Maksimova, Events Manager at Portobello Place, said: “It was such a happy and relaxed afternoon. The weather held up, the music was joyful, and the food was absolutely beautiful with our chefs doing an incredible job.

Portobello Place Party

“What made it really special was the atmosphere and seeing residents dancing with their families and children laughing with pom-poms in hand. One resident told me, ‘It was a very special day’ and I think that says it all.”