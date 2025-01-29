CHEC Milton Keynes marks one year milestone with community celebration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Milton Keynes community hospital celebrates first anniversary

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and patients at CHEC Milton Keynes were celebrating this week after the community-based healthcare provider marked its one year anniversary. Marie Bradburn, Mayor of Milton Keynes, also joined in on the anniversary celebrations, gaining a first-hand insight into the benefits of community healthcare, including improved patient choice, increased accessibility and shorter waiting times.

CHEC Milton Keynes provides ophthalmology and gastroenterology services to patients across Milton Keynes and surrounding areas. The community hospital has also succeeded in consistently maintaining very low waiting times, with patients currently able to access treatment in less than four weeks, dramatically enhancing their quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s hard to believe it’s only a year ago that we opened our doors and welcomed our first patients to CHEC Milton Keynes,” comments Bhavin Vadhia, Hospital Manager. “We’d like to thank Marie Bradburn and the local community for joining us to celebrate our first anniversary!”

CHEC marks one year milestone with community celebration

Over the last 12 months, CHEC Milton Keynes has pioneered a series of initiatives that make it easier for patients to access its community-based healthcare services. These include a free Home to Hospital™ pick up service and an online patient booking app.

“We’d also like to thank all our patients for choosing CHEC, and trusting us to deliver the highest standards of care,” continues Bhavin. “Patient choice and reducing waiting times are at the forefront of the NHS agenda. Working with the NHS, we constantly look for new ways to make it easier for patients in the local community to exercise that choice and access the treatment they need.”

CHEC has established a stronghold for community healthcare provision across the Central England region, with hospitals in Northampton and Stevenage. Throughout the UK, CHEC now has more than 30 hospitals and over 90 community clinics.

To learn more accessing the ophthalmology treatments CHEC provides in partnership with the NHS, please visit www.chec.uk