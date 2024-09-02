Charlie and the Chocolate Factory production raises £50,000 for local hospice care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday 3rd August over 2,000 people filled Aylesbury Waterside Theatre to watch Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity’s production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, starring 150 local children. The show was the Charity’s fastest selling production, selling out for a matinee and evening performance at the theatre, and raising a staggering £50,000 for local hospice care.

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity CEO Jo Turner, says: “We are delighted that Charlie and the Chocolate Factory raised such an extraordinary figure. This is a testament to the hard work of our On Stage team made up of a large number of volunteers, who work so hard to create such wonderful shows for our Charity. The money raised will help our nurses to provide the best possible care to patients and their families across Buckinghamshire and its borders. Thank you to everyone who took part in, helped or came to watch Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Supported by William Harding’s Charity, Ellesborough Golf Club, Paul and Jennifer Clark and Bucks Radio and sponsored by ASM Metal Recycling, APS Accountancy and George David Estate Agents, the project brought local communities together for a spectacular one-day performance with all proceeds going directly to Florence Nightingale Hospice.

To view the photo gallery from the show visit: fnhospice.org.uk/fnhc-news/charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory-raises-50000-for-the-hospice/

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory production. Photo credit: Carmel Jane Photography

To find out more about other ways to fundraise and support the Charity visit: fnhospice.org.uk/events where you can find details of their upcoming events and our next production Annie at Wycombe Swan Theatre in November.