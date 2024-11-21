Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Family Action is calling for people, across Buckinghamshire, to support its annual Toy Appeal and to help bring the magic back for families struggling to afford Christmas this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Southeast, almost half of parents/carers surveyed (49%) feel[i] like they have failed their child/children if they can't provide them with the presents, they ask for this year

Over a third of parents/carers (35%) in the Southeast have had to manage their child/children's expectations around Santa due to financial constraints this year

Over two thirds of parents/carers (67%) surveyed, in the Southeast, are planning[ii] to give their children more practical presents this year, such as schoolbooks, clothes, or bedding, rather than the ‘fun’ gifts that typically bring joy on Christmas morning.

In the Southeast, almost half (47%) of parents/carers surveyed will go without things in the run up to Christmas to enable them to afford to buy presents this year.

The need is more significant than ever, as Family Action’s research shows that concerns over finances may also be impacting children’s wellbeing.

A quarter of parents/carers surveyed in the Southeast are concerned that their children will themselves be worried about the cost of Christmas and family finances this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charity Reveals the Strain on Families this Christmas

Last year, Family Action’s Toy Appeal provided over 15,000 gifts to children across the country and this year the charity is aiming to do more and ensure that every child that Family Action supports experiences the magic of Christmas morning.

Family Action CEO, Sir David Holmes CBE, said: “Our research has revealed the heartbreaking impact that financial pressures are having on families this Christmas. Many parents are worried that their children might feel they’ve been ‘naughty’ or that they’ve done something wrong if Santa doesn’t come, and we know this may lead to them needing to have difficult discussions with their children as a result.

"Every family has its own story, and some are more difficult than others. This year even more families are going without and are struggling to keep the magic of Christmas alive. It is extremely sad to hear that many parents and carers feel that they have failed their children as they simply can’t afford to buy the gifts their children are hoping for.”

With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to affect families across the UK, Family Action is urging communities to come together to help bring joy to children and young people who might otherwise go without and to ensure that no child misses out on the joy of unwrapping a special present on Christmas morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir David Holmes CBE concludes: “By supporting our Toy Appeal, you can help bring the magic back to a family’s Christmas, making a world of difference to parents and children facing tough times.

To donate or find out more about how you can support Family Action’s Toy Appeal, visit https://family-action.org.uk/give-support/toy-appeal/

Your gift, no matter how small, can bring a smile to a child’s face and light up a family’s Christmas.