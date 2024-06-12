Charity Golf Day drives in extra funding for the Chilterns Neuro Centre
The event brought together golfers, sponsors and volunteers to raise funds for the Chilterns Neuro Centre, Wendover, a charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for people affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes.
After everyone completed their round and the scores were tallied and adjusted for handicaps, the team competition was won by ‘2 Gunners 2 Cannons’, led by team captain, James Lawton, who was also the individual winner.
The winners were presented their trophies at a special prize-giving ceremony after the event which also included a barbecue, raffle and silent auction to help raise funds for the Centre.
"Events like this are crucial in helping us raise funds that provide people with life-changing treatments, therapies and support,” said Hannah Prentice, Community and Events Fundraising Manager at the Chilterns Neuro Centre. “They are also vital for raising awareness of what we do at the Centre and the support we provide people affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes.”
“EIC was proud to support the Centre, once again, as we are always delighted to be affiliated with such an incredible charity,” said Charlie Hicks, Managing Director at EIC Insurance. “As a business, it is great to support such a great event and, as a golfer, it was great to be involved in such a well-organised event.”
Anyone who missed out on this popular event can sign up for a second Charity Golf Day at Chiltern Forest Golf Club on Friday 13 September.
The Chilterns Neuro Centre provides treatments and services to people with MS, Parkinson’s and stroke survivors, empowering them to live life to the full. To find out more about the work of the Centre, visit chilternsneurocentre.org