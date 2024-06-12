Charity Golf Day drives in extra funding for the Chilterns Neuro Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Near perfect weather conditions and a pristine green made for a great day of sportsmanship and friendly competition for golf enthusiasts at the Chilterns Neuro Centre’s Charity Golf Day at the exclusive Stocks Golf Club, held on 7 June, raising over £13,000 for the charity.

The event brought together golfers, sponsors and volunteers to raise funds for the Chilterns Neuro Centre, Wendover, a charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for people affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes.

After everyone completed their round and the scores were tallied and adjusted for handicaps, the team competition was won by ‘2 Gunners 2 Cannons’, led by team captain, James Lawton, who was also the individual winner.

The winners were presented their trophies at a special prize-giving ceremony after the event which also included a barbecue, raffle and silent auction to help raise funds for the Centre.

The winning team, 2 Gunners 2 Cannons, with staff from EIC Insurance and the Chilterns Neuro Centre

"Events like this are crucial in helping us raise funds that provide people with life-changing treatments, therapies and support,” said Hannah Prentice, Community and Events Fundraising Manager at the Chilterns Neuro Centre. “They are also vital for raising awareness of what we do at the Centre and the support we provide people affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes.”

“EIC was proud to support the Centre, once again, as we are always delighted to be affiliated with such an incredible charity,” said Charlie Hicks, Managing Director at EIC Insurance. “As a business, it is great to support such a great event and, as a golfer, it was great to be involved in such a well-organised event.”

Anyone who missed out on this popular event can sign up for a second Charity Golf Day at Chiltern Forest Golf Club on Friday 13 September.

