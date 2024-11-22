Chalk, Cherries, and Chairs celebrating five years of Chilterns Heritage, Conservation and Community Engagement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Chalk, Cherries, and Chairs Landscape Partnership Scheme, a five-year initiative dedicated to the conservation, restoration, and celebration of the central Chilterns has concluded, leaving a lasting impact on the landscape and its communities.

Launched in 2019 the scheme was created to celebrate the central Chilterns, revitalise local heritage, restore vital habitats, and deepen connections to the area to ensure that this unique landscape will be enjoyed by generations to come. The scheme was made possible by a £1,996,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund as well as a number of other funders.

Key accomplishments include:

Habitat Restoration and Biodiversity Enhancement:

Over 3000 hectares of vital chalk grassland, woodland, and hedgerows restored, improving habitats for a range of species, including the iconic chalk hill blue butterfly, barn owls, and pyramidal orchid. Conservation efforts focused on enhancing biodiversity, promoting native flora, and providing wildlife corridors, which are crucial for species adaptation and resilience.

Reviving Cultural Heritage:

The scheme celebrated and revived the region’s cultural heritage, including traditional orchards, lace making, strawplaiting and chair-making. Through workshops, festivals, and demonstrations, local artisans and residents were invited to connect with the region's cultural history, while local schools and youth groups participated in educational programmes designed to pass down these traditions to new generations.

Community Engagement and Volunteering:

Over the five years, the scheme was supported by a volunteering effort worth over £600,000, with volunteers working on habitat restoration, species monitoring, research, and heritage. Through training and hands-on activities, the initiative empowered local people to become stewards of the central Chilterns landscape, equipping them with skills that will benefit the region for years to come.

Environmental Education and Outreach:

The scheme’s programmes reached over 16,000 people, including schoolchildren, local families, and residents, through festivals, guided walks, and interactive learning experiences. These programmes fostered a deeper understanding of the importance of conservation and heritage, helping to build a community committed to the sustainable care of the local landscape.

Long-Term Impact and Legacy:

Chalk, Cherries, and Chairs has laid a strong foundation for future conservation efforts in the central Chilterns. By establishing new partnerships, securing vital resources and creating an engaged network of volunteers and local groups, the scheme ensures that the work to protect and cherish this landscape will continue long after the programme’s official end.

Anna Foster, Project Manager said:

‘This has been a transformative project for the central Chilterns. The achievements of Chalk, Cherries, and Chairs reflects the passion and commitment of the communities who live and work here, as well as the enduring importance of conserving and celebrating our landscapes. Thanks to Chalk, Cherries and Chairs, future generations can experience an enhanced central Chilterns area and will be able to help continue this for years to come.

Stuart McLeod, Director of England - London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “The Chalk, Cherries and Chairs Landscape Partnership Scheme is an excellent example of how partnerships of like-minded organisations and stakeholders can come together to achieve change on a landscape-scale. This ambitious project has proved successful in its delivery for wildlife, heritage and local people.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund is one of the UK’s largest investors in landscapes and natural heritage and we strongly believe in ensuring they are safeguarded for generations to come. Thanks to National Lottery players the Chilterns landscape has been enhanced, connections have been made, and legacies have been left. We are very proud to have supported this project and look forward to seeing how the partnership continues to reinvigorate and protect the important natural and cultural heritage of the Chilterns.”

The scheme invites community members to stay involved through volunteering with local conservation and heritage groups and taking part in workshops, and events that will continue to uphold its mission.

For more information about ongoing activities and opportunities to contribute to the future of the central Chilterns and beyond, visit www.chilterns.org.uk/chalkcherrieschairs