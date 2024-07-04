Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrations have been in full swing at Hempton Field as one of it’s residents Pearl, reached her centenary in style.

Pearl was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received a telegram from the King in recognition of her landmark birthday. A champagne reception was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef.

Pearl received beautiful handmade cards and a handmade paper flower bouquet from our local school children, and of course lots of beautiful cards and gifts from her family and friends

Joy, General Manager of Barchester Hempton Field added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Pearl is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”

Century celebrations for local care home resident Pearl