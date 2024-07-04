Century celebrations for local care home resident
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pearl was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received a telegram from the King in recognition of her landmark birthday. A champagne reception was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef.
Pearl received beautiful handmade cards and a handmade paper flower bouquet from our local school children, and of course lots of beautiful cards and gifts from her family and friends
Joy, General Manager of Barchester Hempton Field added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Pearl is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”
Hempton Field care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hempton provides residential & nursing care, for residents from respite care to long term stays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.