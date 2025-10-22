Celebrating wellness and community connections at Cherry Tree House

This month at Cherry Tree House, we have been focusing on one of our core values – Wellness – and exploring new ways for both our residents and our team to feel their best, inside and out.

As part of this, we recently made the most of local facilities and built new community connections with a visit to The Chiltern Neuro Centre for a hydrotherapy session led by the fantastic Phoenix Physiotherapy team. The session was tailored to our residents’ needs and included a range of exercises designed to build strength and mobility – from gentle knee bends and practising breaststroke arms, to pushing through the water and even walking across the width of the pool unaided.

Our residents absolutely loved the experience and were amazed at what they could achieve in the water. The atmosphere was full of smiles, laughter and moments of pure joy – a wonderful reminder of how powerful movement, connection and a change of setting can be for overall wellbeing.

A huge thank you goes to the Phoenix Physiotherapy team at The Chilterns Neuro Centre for making it such a positive and uplifting experience for everyone.

From left to right: Resident Barbara with Megan (Home Manager) and resident June.

Next up, our team at Cherry Tree House will be joining Yoga by Alice for an evening class focused on stretching, relaxation and self-care, keeping the wellness theme going.

If you have ideas for future collaborations or would like to connect with us about community wellness activities, we’d love to hear from you. Contact [email protected]