Celebrating the ‘Class of 2024’ at Berryfields Day Nursery
Dressed in their traditional gowns and mortar boards, children from the Nimrod Road setting were delighted to receive their certificates of achievement in front of their audience of supporters, before posing for pictures with their families and receiving a special graduation gift pack including a bespoke ‘Class of 2024’ frame for their graduation photograph.
Following the ceremony, pre-schoolers were delighted to immerse themselves in all the fun and garden games on offer, as well as a bespoke graduation cake for guests to enjoy.
Berryfields Day Nursery Manager, Jessica D'arcy explained: “These are the children who started with us when we first opened our doors in January 2023, so saying goodbye has extra significance and is emotional for all of us.
"We are so proud of the journey we have gone on together and the children will be so missed, although we are confident they are absolutely ready for the adventure that awaits them at school.”
