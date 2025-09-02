Celebrating inclusion: Over 100 people with learning disabilities enjoy summer festival in Aylesbury

Over 100 people with learning disabilities from ten registered care homes came together for a vibrant summer festival in Aylesbury, hosted by Hightown Housing Association. The event was designed to ensure that everyone could take part, regardless of their needs.

Guests enjoyed a wide range of activities tailored to suit all needs, including live music, karaoke, calming sensory experiences, arts and crafts, delicious food, and animal therapy.

One touching highlight came when a resident spontaneously expressed his gratitude to staff over the microphone for organising such a wonderful day. Another memorable moment saw residents and staff singing “Yellow Submarine” together on karaoke, showcasing the spirit of togetherness that defined the event.

Pauline Bradford, Registered Care Manager at Hightown Housing Association, shared her reflections on the day: “From toe-tapping tunes to tasty treats, from our calming sensory corner to arts and crafts and the amazing animal therapy, we came together to celebrate everyone's talents and joy. The day was a celebration of diversity, kindness, and togetherness that brought out the very best in us all and will live long in the memory of everyone who attended.”