Celebrating 20 years of creativity in the community

A much-loved local art exhibition is celebrating a remarkable milestone this year. The Chilterns Neuro Centre’s annual Pop-Up Art Weekend, now in its 20th year, invites art enthusiasts, collectors and supporters of the charity to experience an incredible display of talent, all while making a meaningful impact to the community.

Taking place over the weekend of the 1st and 2nd March at the Chilterns Neuro Centre in Wendover, this free-to-attend event promises something for everyone, showcasing a diverse range of artwork including paintings, photographs, ceramics, jewellery, sculptures and more. With its welcoming atmosphere and eclectic mix of creative pieces, the exhibition offers visitors a chance to discover unique art while supporting a local charity.

Over the past two decades, the Pop-Up Art Weekend, held in partnership with the Clare Foundation, has raised an impressive £191,000 for the charity helping to fund treatments and services for people affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes. Each year, participating artists generously donate at least a third of their sales to the charity, creating a perfect union between creativity and compassion.

“We’re incredibly proud to celebrate 20 years of this wonderful event,” said Hannah Prentice, Community Fundraising Manager at the Chilterns Neuro Centre. “Not only does the exhibition shine a light on talented artists from our community and beyond, it also demonstrates the power of art to bring people together and create positive change. We’re grateful for the continued support of our artists, visitors and the Clare Foundation, and we’re looking forward to making this year’s event the best one yet.”

A small selection of artwork from the Chilterns Neuro Centre’s Pop-Up Art Weekend.

The free-to-attend exhibition will be open from 10am to 5pm on Saturday 1st March and 10.30am to 4pm on Sunday 2nd March. In addition to the art, there will also be activities for the kids and a café serving teas and coffees, soup and sandwiches and the most amazing cakes.

Whether you’re an art collector, a casual browser or someone looking for an inspiring day out, the Pop-Up Art Weekend is the perfect opportunity to enjoy beautiful art while making a difference. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this milestone celebration!