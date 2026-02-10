Carousel Buses unveils Thames Valley Air Ambulance as Brand the Bus winner with life-saving CPR vehicle in High Wycombe

Carousel Buses has transformed one of its vehicles into a fully branded CPR awareness-raising bus for Thames Valley Air Ambulance

Thames Valley Air Ambulance has been unveiled as the inaugural winner of Carousel Buses’ Brand the Bus competition, securing a prize package worth £60,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the award, Carousel Buses has transformed one of its vehicles into a fully branded CPR awareness-raising bus for the charity, which will run for 12 months across the region.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance has also fitted a life-saving defibrillator on board. When someone is in cardiac arrest, early CPR and defibrillation can double their chances of survival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prize package includes radio promotion and advertising in partnership with Wycombe Sound and Wycombe Wanderers.

Carousel Buses has transformed one of its vehicles into a fully branded CPR awareness-raising bus for Thames Valley Air Ambulance

Amanda McLean, Chief Executive of Thames Valley Air Ambulance, said: “Cardiac arrests are the most frequent type of call-out for our crews. If a bystander has already begun CPR by the time we arrive, it gives us the greatest possible chance of saving that patient.

"Yet sadly, almost a third of people in Buckinghamshire would not feel confident giving CPR if they saw someone in cardiac arrest.

“This Carousel Buses competition has given us the amazing opportunity to create a CPR bus, which will raise awareness of the importance of early CPR and defibrillation, turning every journey into one that has the potential to save a life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re delighted to see the CPR bus become a reality and we can’t wait to see it on the streets of our community.”

Carousel Buses has transformed one of its vehicles into a fully branded CPR awareness-raising bus for Thames Valley Air Ambulance

Operating across Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire, Thames Valley Air Ambulance’s HQ in Stokenchurch is home to its fleet of critical care response vehicles and is where the charity’s expert critical care paramedics and doctors train for every eventuality.

Operational from 7am to 2am, 365 days a year, the charity relies on donations as it receives no government or NHS funding.

Last year saw 1,230 call-outs for cardiac arrests, an average of three per day. Fewer than one in 10 people survive a cardiac arrest outside of hospital, but the chance of surviving more than doubles with early CPR and defibrillation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Marion, Managing Director at Carousel Buses, said: “This is an exciting charity partnership and we’re proud to be carrying a defibrillator on board in addition to launching the branding and associated advertising.

“Brand the Bus provides a highly valuable way for charities to raise awareness, and we’re pleased to be supporting such a vital good cause for Carousel’s inaugural competition winner.”

Liam Gates, Managing Director at Wycombe Sound, said: “A huge congratulations to everyone at Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

“This was the first year Brand the Bus has run in the High Wycombe area, and it was incredible to see how many non-profits entered and the amount of public support we saw from the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our winners and runners-up all do incredible things in our community and it’s so important that we take a moment to recognise and support what they each do.

“Non-profits and community organisations are vital to the success of the area and without them, South Bucks wouldn’t be the same.”

Tim Davies, Managing Director at Wycombe Wanderers, said: “Thames Valley Air Ambulance was a worthy winner of the Brand the Bus campaign. As a football club, we have been indebted to the help of the charity during times of medical emergencies at Adams Park.

“We were delighted to be involved in the launch of their CPR bus and look forward to further helping promote their activities, events and fundraising opportunities.”

To find out more about the Thames Valley Air Ambulance CPR bus, please visit: www.tvairambulance.org.uk/CPR-Bus