Carousel Buses to launch Chatty Bus initiative to help reduce loneliness

Carousel Buses has marked Mental Health Awareness Week by announcing a Chatty Bus initiative to help reduce loneliness and isolation.

The Carousel Buses 37 service, which operates between High Wycombe and Windsor via Bourne End and Maidenhead, has been selected for the launch of the operator’s first Chatty Bus campaign.

The Chatty Bus initiative will take place on 19th June during Loneliness Awareness Week and will create an environment where passengers will have the chance to talk, connect and feel heard.

Passengers will be able to enjoy conversations and Chatty Bus Ambassadors will be on board and will distribute ‘Happy to Chat’ badges for passengers to wear if they wish to take part.

It follows the successful Chatty Bus campaigns delivered by Carousel Buses’ sister companies, Oxford Bus Company and Thames Travel, as part of their Oxford Bus Cares initiative.

Luke Marion, Carousel Buses Managing Director, said: “Loneliness remains a real issue that affects so many people in our community, and we’ve seen how much Chatty Bus has helped in other areas, and we’re pleased to introduce it in Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

“The Chatty Bus Experience creates the opportunity to connect, share stories, and build relationships within a supportive environment. Service 37 has recently been improved to better connect our communities, and we’re listening to make it even better.”

In 2022, Go-Ahead Group, the parent company of Carousel Buses signed the Government’s Employers Pledge, committing to help improve social connections and reduce loneliness levels.

Buses can provide a vital lifeline for many of those living in isolation, as a third of Britons admit that they deliberately catch the bus to have some human contact, research by ComRes on behalf of Greener Journeys found. Additionally, two-thirds of bus users say services create strong community ties, and eight out of 10 know someone who depends on the bus.

Passengers will be able to identify Chatty Bus Champions, who will travel on the buses to engage in meaningful conversations and lend an ear to those seeking companionship, via their blue tops. When people board, a Chatty Bus Champion will be at the front of the bus.

Passengers will be welcome to pick up a badge saying they are happy to chat or enjoy their journey quietly.

In addition to offering a friendly chat, they will be on hand to provide information about local activities and social groups, catering to a wide range of people.