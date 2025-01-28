Carousel Buses' Brand the Bus 2025 competition hots up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 10 charities have already entered Brand the Bus 2025, less than a month after it was launched by Carousel Buses.

The competition offers people the chance to nominate their favourite good cause to be branded on a double-decker bus. Since launching the competition, four weeks ago 11 entries have been made by local good causes and charities.

The competition’s first prize is worth a bumper £60,000, thanks to partnerships with Wycombe Wanderers and Wycombe Sound, who are providing advertising packages to the winning entry.

It is the first time Carousel Buses is operating Brand the Bus following the success of an equivalent competition run by sister company Oxford Bus Company since 2018. All charities and good causes with a presence in Buckinghamshire or the nearby surrounding area that benefit the local community are eligible to enter.

Luke Marion, Managing Director of Carousel Buses, said: “We’ve received a fantastic response and we’re pleased Brand the Bus is capturing people’s imagination in Buckinghamshire.

“I’d encourage as many people to get involved as possible to help raise awareness of good causes doing valuable work in the county.”

All good causes with a presence in Buckinghamshire or the nearby surrounding area that benefit the local community are eligible to enter. Entrants must complete a simple online entry form by March 1, stating what it would mean to win the competition.

The top 10 charities from the public vote will be shortlisted and go to a judging panel who will decide the Brand the Bus 2025 winner. The winner will be announced in June with the branded bus unveiled and put into service in the autumn.

Charities and good causes can enter this year’s Brand the Bus competition by completing an online submission form on Carousel Buses' website.

The winning prize will be awarded to the entry that has, in the panel’s opinion, fulfilled the brief to the highest standard. The winning organisation will be invited to work with Carousel Buses on the design.

Carousel Buses, a subsidiary of the Go-Ahead Group, operates buses in High Wycombe and the wider South Buckinghamshire area. It also serves Maidenhead, Reading, Slough, Windsor, Hemel Hempstead and Uxbridge and carries more than five million passengers each year.