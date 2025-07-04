Carousel Buses announce Brand the Bus 2025 runner-up

Chiltern Music Academy has been confirmed as the runner-up of Carousel Buses’ inaugural Brand the Bus competition for local good causes.

The charity received a surprise phone call on air during Wycombe Sound’s’ mid-morning show when presenter David Weston revealed it as the winner of a bumper advertising package.

Chiltern Music Academy will have its branding placed on the rear of one of Carousel Buses’ vehicles, receive onboard advertising and a small radio advertising package courtesy of Wycombe Sound.

And in a further boost for good causes, Carousel Buses announced a bonus additional second runners-up prize, awarded to Wycombe Homeless Connection. It will now receive a combined six-week on-bus and radio advertising package.

Speaking live on Wycombe Sound, Alex King, Co-Founder of Chiltern Music Academy, said: "We are so pleased – thank you very much to Carousel Buses!

“We’re bowled over. Ultimately, Chiltern Music Academy is a grassroots organisation based in our community.

“Unless our community know that we exist and are aware of what we deliver, they’re not going to be able to take the opportunities available to them. The buses all serve the communities we’re trying to target, so this prize will really help make a difference.”

Luke Marion, Managing Director of Carousel Buses, added: “Chiltern Music Academy’s submission really stood out and we’re so pleased to help the charity raise its profile.

“There were so many compelling entries, which is a testament to the excellent good causes delivering in our community. We were so impressed by the quality of entries that we decided to provide an additional runner up prize to give back further.

“Our first Brand the Bus competition has been a huge success, and plans for year two are already taking shape for those who missed out this time.”

Liam Gates, Managing Director of Wycombe Sound, said: “Choosing this year’s winners was such a tough decision for the judging panel.

“We all unanimously agreed more than one prize had to be awarded given the level of entries. We really hope this support will go a long way and can’t wait to see Chiltern Music Academy on the back of a bus, plus Wycombe Homeless Connection inside buses locally and, of course, on the airwaves of 106.6FM across south Buckinghamshire!

“To those who missed out this year, keep an eye out for next year’s competition. No matter how small or large the not-for-profit organisation is, we all share the same commitment in shining a spotlight on your work across our community.”

Brand the Bus invited local good causes to have a chance of their branding wrapped around a double-decker bus.

In total, 42 entered and attracted more than 5,500 public votes before a judging panel selected the winner and runners-up, with Thames Valley Air Ambulance scooping the £60,000 first prize.

Chiltern Music Academy helps young musicians to reach their true potential in a fun and supportive environment. Wycombe Homeless Connection supports those who are homeless or facing homelessness in south Buckinghamshire, by offering free advice and support.

The branded vehicles will hit the streets later this year and details of the 2026 Brand the Bus competition will be confirmed in early 2026.