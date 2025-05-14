Care home through to finals for the Stars of Social Care Awards
The prestigious Stars of Social Care Awards recognise and celebrate the very best of social care and how their hard work and dedication impacts others. All shortlisted entries will be reviewed by an expert panel of judges. Judges who have a wealth of experience in the sector and are passionate about recognising and shining a light on the stars of social care.
Diana Nica, General Manager for Shelburne Lodge Care Home Barchester Healthcare said: “We are so proud to have been recognised. At Shelburne Lodge Care Home, we are a dedicated and experienced team who consistently provide a high standard in quality of care for our residents. We are so looking forward to the award ceremony and I am delighted my teams will get this opportunity to shine as it is truly deserved!”
The winners for each category will be announced at the Stars of Social Care Awards, Care Home on Saturday 21st June 2025 at The Marriott Regents Park, London. Celebrity host, ITV This Morning’s Josie Gibson, will be returning to present the awards for the third year running.