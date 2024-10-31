Care as and when you need it: The benefits of respite, or a short stay, in a care home

The Fremantle Trust residents and staff enjoying gardening club

Taking a break is essential, especially when caring for a loved one. Providing care can be both rewarding and demanding, and a short stay in a care home—known as respite care—can provide much needed relief, while your loved one enjoys a safe, comfortable environment with personalised care.

The Fremantle Trust is a not-for-profit charity that has care and people at the heart of everything it does. Their experienced teams provide compassionate, professional care and is here to help you explore the best options for you or your loved one.

What is respite care?

Respite care is a short-term stay, typically lasting one to six weeks, in a care home. The Fremantle Trust offers this type of care to support both caregivers and those receiving care. It’s a chance for caregivers to rest, knowing their loved one is receiving compassionate care in a home from home setting.

The Fremantle Trust resident and staff enjoying a game of carpet bowls

When to arrange respite care:

Respite care is flexible and can suit a range of needs. It might be right for you if you are planning a holiday, in need of extra help during a busy period like the Christmas season, or if your loved one needs support recovering after an illness or operation. It might benefit your loved one to have a change of scenery or time amongst other people. Respite care is also an opportunity to try a care home as a potential longer-term care solution.

The benefits of respite care:

A short stay allows you, the caregiver, to step away from caregiving duties and focus on your own well-being, confident that your loved one is in a safe, nurturing environment. During a respite stay at the Fremantle Trust, your loved one will enjoy the same level of care and attention as long-term residents, with access to amenities, daily social activities, new experiences and nutritious meals. The Fremantle Trust encourages each person to maintain independence and enjoy life fully, whether through recovery support or joining in daily activities.

A short stay with the Fremantle Trust is more than a break—it’s a chance for your loved one to experience caring, personalised support in a warm, welcoming setting.