Cancer warrior mum on a mission set to launch new charity to help others battling the condition

A Northamptonshire mum living with terminal cancer is officially launching a new charity aimed at helping others fighting the condition.

Cancer warrior Victoria Skinner, 38, who is mum to five-year-old daughter Isla,has tackled physically demanding fundraising fitness challenges in her bid to raise £40,000 to establish The Tor-Rox Foundation after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

The mum on a mission said her new charity will help others battling cancer and living with a current cancer diagnosis through fitness and wellness related activities funded by the Foundation.

Victoria, known as Tor, said: “The Foundation has been a year in the making. Following on from achieving my own personal challenge of completing a solo Hyrox in 2023, which saw over £33,000 raised, I knew that I wanted to do something that would benefit other cancer warriors and build a legacy for my daughter Isla.

Victoria Skinner training in the gym

“I’m a huge advocate of exercise and everything that goes with it. I’m so passionate that exercise, fitness and weight training can help and I want to help other people living with cancer to find exercise and witness firsthand the positive effects it can have on both your physical and mental health. If the Foundation can help someone achieve their goals then that’s my ultimate goal.

“I've been battling cancer since 2015 and I'm now incurable. Cancer changed my life but through exercise I found a strength I never knew I had. Now I want others to find that strength too. Cancer may have been my wake-up call but exercise is my way of answering it. Every breath, every stretch is an affirmation I’m still here.”

Victoria and husband Joseph will launchThe Tor-Rox Foundationat an evening event taking place on March 26th 2025 at The Picturedrome in Northampton.

The headline sponsors of the launch event are two local Northampton businesses, Empowerment Training Centre and Fullcross Electrical.

Victoria and Joseph Skinner

Joseph Skinner, who is one of the trustees of the new charity, said: “Tor is incredible, unstoppable in what she wants to achieve and how we aim to help others through this new charity, we believe, is unique.

“We are looking for supporters and potential fundraisers to attend the launch event as well as cancer patients who can make future grant applications. We would like as many people and businesses as possible at the launch event as we want to take the opportunity to let people know more about the charity and what the money raised is going to be used for, which is ultimately to help those people who most need it.”

The caring couplehopeVictoria’s personal battle with cancer will help to inspireothers and highlighted the charity’s mission is to empower cancer patients through exercise, enhancing their quality of life.

The charity aims to make positive impacts on the lives of cancer patients with a current cancer diagnosis, by providing financial grants to support and assist people to gain access to exercise programmes. It will do this by providing financial grants to access independent facilities that are catered to support the needs of each person.

Victoria and Joseph Skinner with daughter Isla

Victoria added: “I’m hoping to inspire others living with cancer to live their best life. We want to provide not only physical fitness training, but also mental, emotional, and overall well-being in a supportive community to enhance the quality of life during cancer treatment and beyond.”

For more information about the charity and to register an interest in attending the launch event visit www.Tor-Rox.com