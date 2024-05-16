Can you spot yourself at Race for Life Aylesbury?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of people across Buckinghamshire whose lives have been touched by cancer, united at Race for Life Aylesbury on Wednesday evening, raising an incredible £30,000.

The sun shone as almost 400 supporters and volunteers took in the stunning grounds of Waddesdon Manor to take part in Cancer Research UK’s flagship 5k event.

Together they raised vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.

People were also invited to submit their favourite songs to a new Race for Life playlist called #PlaysForLife on Spotify.

Hundreds took part in Race for Life at Waddesdon Manor on Wednesday evening.

Every year around 55,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in South East*.

Now organisers of the 5k are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward as well as their supporters. And they’re appealing for people to make every step count by paying in sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

It was chance to dress up for these runners and their pet at Race for Life Aylesbury

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Buckinghamshire, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Aylesbury.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime.** Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

These runners took part for loved ones and friends whose lives have been touched by cancer.

“Life-saving research already helps people living with cancer every single day. It’s thanks to our supporters who fundraise that we can go further to discover new ways to beat the disease and create a future where everybody can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

“It was a fantastic evening at Race for Life Aylesbury, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

Waddesdon Manor provided a stunning backdrop for Race for Life Aylesbury

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Funds raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.” ***

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress. Money raised has helped develop radiotherapy which benefits more than 130,000 people with cancer in the UK every year.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today.

Race for Life supporters proudly show their medals for completing the 5k course

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free of cancer.”