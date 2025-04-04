Campaign warns tourist tax could harm UK holiday destinations
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The call from the Back British Holidays campaign comes as some councils, including in major UK cities, explore introducing visitor charges – typically in the form of a small nightly fee on hotel stays.
Back British Holidays cites recent consultation data showing that 21% of potential holidaymakers would cancel an overnight trip if a tourist tax were introduced at their destination. A further 21% said they would still visit, but spend less during their stay – a move that could significantly impact small businesses and local hospitality sectors.
Daniel Atwood, spokesperson for Back British Holidays, said:
“Tourist taxes might seem like a small extra charge – but they could have a big impact. Local economies depend on visitor spending, and these taxes risk pushing tourists away or reducing how much they spend.”
While no such proposals have been made in Buckinghamshire, the campaign warns that national trends could shape public behaviour across regions – particularly if UK holidaymakers begin choosing destinations without such fees.
Back British Holidays recently released a report forecasting a 32% drop in domestic holidays by the end of 2025, with a potential £23.2 billion loss in visitor spending. The campaign is calling for positive support for UK tourism rather than new charges.
For more information and to access the full report, visit: www.backbritishholidays.co.uk