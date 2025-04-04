Campaign warns tourist tax could harm UK holiday destinations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A national tourism campaign has urged local authorities to reconsider the introduction of tourist taxes, warning they could put off overnight visitors and reduce spending in local economies across the country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call from the Back British Holidays campaign comes as some councils, including in major UK cities, explore introducing visitor charges – typically in the form of a small nightly fee on hotel stays.

Back British Holidays cites recent consultation data showing that 21% of potential holidaymakers would cancel an overnight trip if a tourist tax were introduced at their destination. A further 21% said they would still visit, but spend less during their stay – a move that could significantly impact small businesses and local hospitality sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Atwood, spokesperson for Back British Holidays, said:

Back British Holidays

“Tourist taxes might seem like a small extra charge – but they could have a big impact. Local economies depend on visitor spending, and these taxes risk pushing tourists away or reducing how much they spend.”

While no such proposals have been made in Buckinghamshire, the campaign warns that national trends could shape public behaviour across regions – particularly if UK holidaymakers begin choosing destinations without such fees.

Back British Holidays recently released a report forecasting a 32% drop in domestic holidays by the end of 2025, with a potential £23.2 billion loss in visitor spending. The campaign is calling for positive support for UK tourism rather than new charges.

For more information and to access the full report, visit: www.backbritishholidays.co.uk