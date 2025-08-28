Callum Anderson MP visits F.Hinds Bletchley to show support for local retailers ahead of the Autumn Budget

Earlier this month on the 19th of August, local MP, Callum Anderson visited F.Hinds in Bletchley alongside the British Retail Consortium (BRC) to understand the impact of business rates on local retailers.

Callum met with local colleagues and heard from Andrew Hinds, Chairman, about the need to support growth and invest in the local high street, fix the broken business rates system and ensure any new tax rises do not fall disproportionately on the retail industry.

Retailers are the cornerstone of our local high streets and communities up and down the country. In Buckingham and Bletchley, there are some 300 retail businesses employing 5,000 local people – making up 12.2% of local employment.

Callum listened to Andrew’s calls for retail to shoulder a more proportionate share of business rates, with retailers shouldering 20%, although they only make up 5% of the economy. The BRC is calling on the government to deliver a meaningful, permanent reduction in business rates - one that lowers the disproportionate burden across the sector and ensures no store pays more.

Callum Anderson MP visiting Bletchley F.Hinds store.

Callum Anderson, MP for Buckingham and Bletchley, said: “It was brilliant to visit F.Hinds and talk with local staff about the importance of the retail sector to our local community in Buckingham and Bletchley. The UK has one of the most vibrant and dynamic retail industries in the world and I am proud to support our bricks and mortar businesses.

“I was pleased to meet constituents and will always listen to their views. Nationally Labour have had to make difficult decisions since coming into power, but we are beginning to see green shoots with interest rates coming down and us having the highest growth in the G7.

"Locally I am very supportive of the investment Milton Keynes City Council is putting into Bletchley, and I’m personally very committed to working with the local business community to ensure we successfully reimagine Queensway for the 21st century."

Helen Dickinson, CEO of the BRC said: “We were thrilled that Callum took time to visit F.Hinds in Bletchley and discuss the importance of retail in their community and show their support for retailers ahead of the Budget.

“Retail has faced a turbulent year, with almost 100,000 jobs lost as the last budget added more than £7 billion in extra costs to the industry.

“The government must back families, jobs and town centres by addressing the disproportionate tax burden currently facing retail. Without action, further tax rises will push prices up even higher, slowing economic recovery and eroding living standards.

“With the right reforms to business rates, and the backing of MPs like Callum, retail can continue to play a key role in driving economic growth in Buckingham, Bletchley and right across the country.”

Andrew Hinds, Chairman of F.Hinds said: “We were delighted that Callum came along to visit our Bletchley store to chat about the big issues facing retailers locally and across the country.

“We’ve been a family-run business with a keen focus on providing the best for our customers since 1856 and want that to continue long into the future. That’s why we’re hoping to see a meaningful reduction in our business rates burden at the autumn Budget – helping us to invest more in our stores and our colleagues.”