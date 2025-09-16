Calling all creatives! Kew Little Pigs launches logo design competition with a cash prize on offer

One of Buckinghamshire’s best-loved attractions has launched a nationwide competition to find a brand-new logo, and they’re calling on budding designers to put their skills to the test.

Kew Little Pigs Farm, the award-winning miniature pig breeders and petting farm in Amersham, is inviting entries from art and design further education students, as well as recent graduates, to help shape the future look of the business.

The farm, which has just undergone a major website revamp, says the winning design will be “the icing on the cake” of its rebrand, and will come with a £350 cash prize and ten free tickets to the farm for the runners up.

The competition could be a golden opportunity for students hoping to build their portfolios with professional work, with the chosen design set to become the exclusive new logo of the popular attraction.

Entrants must be UK-based and aged 18 or over. Submissions should follow the farm’s official design guidelines and colour scheme, and must include the words Kew Little Pigs Farm™ using the font Itim.

Designs must be created digitally and submitted by email to [email protected] with the subject line LOGO DESIGN ENTRY by 11:59pm on October 1.

The competition terms state that all entries must be original work, and AI-generated designs will not be accepted.

Kew Little Pigs is more than just a visitor attraction, the farm prides itself on its ethical standards, professional miniature pig breeding, and educational outreach, including its hugely popular “Pigs in Schools” scheme which has reached more than 100,000 children.

Owner Olivia Mikhail said: “We’ve loved our old logo, but as the farm has grown and evolved, it’s time for our branding to grow up too. We’re excited to see the creativity and fresh ideas that students and young designers can bring to the table. This competition is the perfect way to showcase talent, and the winning design will become a part of our story for years to come.

Kew Little Pigs has been voted one of the top ten animal attractions in the world by TripAdvisor users, and attracts thousands of visitors each year to meet its much-loved family of miniature pigs.