Byron House Care Home hosts circus-themed summer BBQ for residents

Byron House Care Home in Aylesbury, held it’s fabulous circus-themed Summer BBQ on Saturday 27th July, bringing joy and entertainment to cherished residents, families and the local community.

The event transformed Byron into a vibrant circus carnival, filled with exciting activities and heart-warming moments.

The circus BBQ was a tremendous success, featuring:

Live Performances: Residents were entertained by a professional magician.

Residents were entertained by a professional magician. Carnival Games: Classic carnival games like ring toss, hook a duck, bean bag throw, and face painting provided endless enjoyment.

Classic carnival games like ring toss, hook a duck, bean bag throw, and face painting provided endless enjoyment. BBQ Feast: Our culinary team prepared a scrumptious BBQ spread with grilled favourites, fresh salads, and delectable desserts.

Our culinary team prepared a scrumptious BBQ spread with grilled favourites, fresh salads, and delectable desserts. Music and Dancing: Live music encouraging residents to dance and sing along.

“Our Circus BBQ was a fantastic way to bring our community together and create joyous memories,” said Georgie Melo, Care Home Manager. “The smiles on our residents’ faces and the laughter shared throughout the day made it a truly special occasion for all. Thank you to my amazing team for making it such a success”