Byron House Care Home hosts circus-themed summer BBQ for residents
The event transformed Byron into a vibrant circus carnival, filled with exciting activities and heart-warming moments.
The circus BBQ was a tremendous success, featuring:
- Live Performances: Residents were entertained by a professional magician.
- Carnival Games: Classic carnival games like ring toss, hook a duck, bean bag throw, and face painting provided endless enjoyment.
- BBQ Feast: Our culinary team prepared a scrumptious BBQ spread with grilled favourites, fresh salads, and delectable desserts.
- Music and Dancing: Live music encouraging residents to dance and sing along.
“Our Circus BBQ was a fantastic way to bring our community together and create joyous memories,” said Georgie Melo, Care Home Manager. “The smiles on our residents’ faces and the laughter shared throughout the day made it a truly special occasion for all. Thank you to my amazing team for making it such a success”
The event was well-attended by residents, their families, and team members, all of whom enjoyed the festive atmosphere and the opportunity to bond over shared experiences.
