Byron House Care Home completes Mario-themed walk for Race Against Dementia
The event brought together the care home community in a heart-warming effort to support the vital cause.
Dressed as their favourite Mario characters participants weaved their way around the home, completing a themed walk that was met with plenty of smiles, cheers, and laughter. Residents enthusiastically joined in, walking or being wheeled along the route, while staff cheered them on and ensured everyone felt part of the fun-filled experience.
The day didn’t stop there. A themed lunch followed the walk, the dining room was decorated with vibrant Mario-themed décor, creating a festive atmosphere that residents and staff alike thoroughly enjoyed.
Thanks to the enthusiasm and generosity of the Byron House community and their supporters, the event raised an impressive £258 for Race Against Dementia, a charity dedicated to funding innovative research to find a cure for this devastating condition.
Home Manager Georgie said: "It was fantastic to see everyone come together, not only to have fun but to support such an important cause. Our residents had a brilliant time dressing up and getting involved, and the staff’s creativity really brought the event to life. We’re proud to have raised funds to support the incredible work of Race Against Dementia."
The Mario-themed fundraising walk was a shining example of how care homes can unite for a meaningful cause, bringing joy to residents while making a difference in the wider community.