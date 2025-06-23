Building bright futures: Local tech camps equip Bucks children for tomorrow’s careers

Young learners being inspired by technology

With school holidays fast approaching, working parents across Buckinghamshire are once again faced with the familiar challenge: how to keep their children engaged, learning, and having fun without screen fatigue or summer brain drain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, a growing local initiative is offering a solution with real educational impact. ComputerXplorers South Buckinghamshire is launching its Summer Tech Camps at Widmer End Community School this July, giving children aged 5 to 14 a chance to dive into hands-on coding, robotics, digital storytelling and game design—skills that experts say are not just fun, but essential for the future workforce.

Running daily from Monday 28th July, 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., these camps are designed to make computing accessible and exciting, regardless of prior experience. With each week built around a different theme—from Space Explorers to Game Architects—children will have the opportunity to create their own video games, animate stories, build and program robots, and even invent their own apps costing £45 per day, with discounts available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Buckinghamshire Council’s 2024–2029 Skills & Employment Strategy, digital skills are one of the most important growth areas for local employment. From green energy to artificial intelligence, Buckinghamshire’s future workforce will require far more than basic computer literacy. Initiatives like ComputerXplorers are helping bridge the gap especially important for young children who may not get the opportunity to develop these skills in traditional classrooms.

Inspiring Children with Robotics

"We want to give children a real head start in the tech and digital skills that will open doors in the future—and we want to support families who are trying to balance work and the summer holidays." says David Reilly, local Managing Director of ComputerXplorers South Buckinghamshire.