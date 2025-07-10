Budget-friendly summer adventures, across Buckinghamshire, start with Stagecoach
With single fares capped, free bus travel - with a bus pass - for concessions, and incredible value options like Dayriders and Group tickets available, customers can enjoy unforgettable days out without stretching the family budget.
Or for an extra-special treat, the Cambridge City Sightseeing bus offers the chance to experience the sights and sounds of the historic city of Cambridge with an open-top bus tour. Enjoy panoramic views while passing by some of the most beautiful attractions, including historic colleges, heritage sites and retail hubs.
This year, the tour has a brand new audio-description, to fill you in on all the most important facts and insider information. Buses run every 20 minutes and family tickets are just £41 - for up to 2 adults and 3 children – and joint bus and punt tickets are available.
David Boden, Commercial Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We know how precious family time is, especially during the summer. And we know how important it is for families to make the most of their holidays without spending a fortune.
“That is why we have worked hard to ensure our services are affordable, accessible and ready for adventure. Our services are designed to help families make memories together - comfortably, affordably, and sustainably.”
-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.