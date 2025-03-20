Bucks YouTuber leads the fight for fairer prices on gluten-free food

Lydia Alty, one of the UK’s youngest Royal Journalists and a passionate campaigner, is taking a stand against the unfairly high prices of gluten-free, nut-free, and dairy-free foods. Through her Free From Friendly Campaign, she is calling on supermarkets to lower the cost of essential foods for those with medical conditions that require them to follow strict diets.

In a recent statement released on the campaign’s official page, Lydia and her team reaffirmed their commitment to fighting for more affordable free-from food.

"We need to make Gluten-Free food more accessible! The amount of money they charge in shops for Gluten-Free food is utterly ridiculous!" the campaign declared.

Lydia knows this struggle firsthand. She was diagnosed with Coeliac Disease in late 2022, and nearly three years later, she continues to pay significantly higher prices for basic necessities such as bread, butter, milk, and cereal. These are everyday staples that should be fairly priced, not luxury items with excessive mark-ups.

Lydia Alty- by Helen Rayner Photography

A recent study revealed that gluten-free food is, on average, 35% more expensive than standard alternatives. This creates a financial burden for individuals who have no choice but to buy these products due to medical conditions such as autoimmune disorders, Coeliac Disease, and severe allergies. With over 80% of gluten-free food buyers having a diagnosed medical condition, Lydia argues that these consumers should not be forced to pay a premium for their health.

Lydia and her team are not backing down. They are preparing for the next phase of their campaign, set to launch in April 2025, which will continue to put pressure on major supermarkets to reduce the price of allergy-friendly foods.

Her message is clear: People on low incomes should not have to choose between essential groceries because of the inflated cost of free-from food. The campaign is urging the public to join the movement and support their petition, which calls for supermarkets to stop overcharging customers who rely on free-from products.

Lydia is encouraging supporters to make their voices heard by signing the petition here: www.change.org/p/stop-supermarkets-from-over-charging-customers-on-free-from-items

YouTuber suffered with horrific symptoms with Coeliac Disease. Picture by Helen Rayner Photography

Beyond her campaign work, Lydia Alty is widely recognized for her contributions to royal journalism. As the creator of the YouTube channel Royal Reporter Lydia, she has built a reputation for covering the British Royal Family and their work, earning praise for her in-depth reporting.

While she is no stranger to the public eye, Lydia remains fiercely dedicated to causes she believes in, using her platform to advocate for real change. Her determination to challenge unfair pricing and improve the lives of those with dietary restrictions proves that one voice can make a difference—and she is determined to make sure hers is heard.

The fight for affordable free-from food is far from over, but with Lydia leading the charge, the movement is gaining momentum.