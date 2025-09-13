Bucks YouTuber and royal journalist Lydia Alty makes featured commercial debut in Boots’ new pharmacist campaign

Buckinghamshire's very own Lydia Alty — often described as the UK’s youngest royal journalist — has added another impressive achievement to her already varied career, making her first commercial appearance in Boots’ latest nationwide campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The advert, filmed in August, is part of Boots’ “Pharmacists Everywhere” campaign, designed to highlight the vital role pharmacists play in communities up and down the country. Emphasising that Boots’ pharmacists are “always there for the public,” the campaign showcases the trust, expertise and accessibility at the heart of the brand.

According to reports, Lydia was listed as a featured artist in the commercial, appearing as one of the girl swimmer’s friends. She shared the screen with Kayla Manga (represented by Brown and Mills Entertainment), alongside rising talents Amelie Diva and actress Tanesha Aba. Their combined performance brought energy, warmth and relatability to the campaign’s message of community care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the experience, Lydia said: “It was such a fantastic day filled with core memories, laughter and meeting new friends. Everyone on set — from the directors and crew to the chaperones — made us feel like part of a family. Alongside my royal journalism, it’s so exciting to explore other opportunities like this.”

Lydia appears alongside a talented cast across the 1 minute advert, which was filmed at the start of the Summer Holidays.

A Rising Multi-Talented Star:

Though the advert marks her commercial debut, Lydia is far from new to the screen. In 2021, she appeared on ITV News as part of a nationwide anti-bullying campaign, demonstrating her passion for using media platforms to support important causes.

Beyond her television and commercial work, Lydia has made her mark as both a YouTuber and royal commentator. Her YouTube channel has grown to more than 200,000 subscribers, and her videos have collectively amassed over 100 million views — reportedly making her one of Buckinghamshire’s most successful young creators. Her content ranges from royal commentary and reporting to engaging lifestyle features, all delivered with clarity, confidence and authenticity.

As a journalist, she has become an avid campaigner for the Royal Family, producing insightful and educational coverage of the monarchy. Her reports and commentary — often praised for their detail and thoughtfulness — have been shared widely online, cementing her reputation as the UK’s youngest royal journalist. Over the past few years, Lydia has also collaborated with several well-known national newspapers and media outlets, further expanding her credibility as a young, but respected voice in royal reporting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lydia is a well known Royal Journalist and is not a stranger to the Screen

Lydia credits one of her agents at Stellar Talent Management, who helped her get this Boots role, for supporting her across her diverse career. Their guidance has reportedly "enabled her to balance her royal journalism with potential new opportunities in television and advertising, opening doors for projects that showcase her versatility"

The “Pharmacists Everywhere” campaign is now airing across the UK, shining a light on the essential role Boots’ pharmacists play in daily life. For Lydia, her role as a featured artist in the advert is not just a professional milestone but also a demonstration of how she is successfully blending her passions for journalism, broadcasting and performance.

With her expanding media profile, millions of views online, and a growing body of professional work across news, YouTube, and now television commercials, Lydia Alty is quickly emerging as one of Buckinghamshire’s most promising and versatile young talents — and one to watch in the years ahead according to fans.