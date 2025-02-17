Bucks resident Ozzy Osbourne auctions signed t-shirts to help the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting

Buckinghamshire resident Ozzy Osbourne is auctioning a limited number of signed t-shirts in his continued bid to ban trophy hunting.

The Black Sabbath legend, who will play a star-studded farewell show at Aston Villa's Villa Park stadium on July 5, is auctioning off the signed shirt to help raise awareness and funds for the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting.

Run by the Omega Auctions site, the Ozzy-designed signed items will help the campaign get over the line, in its efforts to pressure the government to bring in an import ban on hunting trophies in the UK.

The live auction starts on February 25 at 9am, but the lots are open for pre-bidding now for those eager to secure their shirt.

Ozzy is a big supporter of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting - Animal News Agency

Ozzy said: "Trophy hunters are totally crazy. You’ve got to be barking to kill an innocent animal and then take photos of yourself laughing about it.

“We’ve all got to do our bit. I like to design things so I’ve done a t-shirt for the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting.

“The government said it would ban hunting trophies, so get on with it! Tell your MP you want it banned right now!"

Sharon, who supported Ozzy in a heartwarming video released this week to back the ban, added: "Ozzy and I are big supporters of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting. We really hope everyone buys this t-shirt and help raise funds to fight these awful people.

Ozzy pictured with Sharon wearing the Ban Trophy Hunting shirts - Animal News Agency

“I can’t think of anything more sickening than killing an animal just for the fun of it and then putting its head up in your living room. I honestly thought those days had gone.

“Let’s make trophy hunting extinct, not wildlife. Support the campaign and tell the politicians you want the ban done today not tomorrow.

“We’ve done a special edition of personally signed t-shirts which will be auctioned off. It's really important that everyone gets behind this campaign."

The Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting is calling for the Labour Government to ban the import to the UK of hunting trophies, in a move which will help to curb the vile industry in Africa and beyond.

Before Christmas the government confirmed that it would give parliamentary time to the ban which has cross-parliamentary support.

But campaigners like Ozzy and Sharon want to know when, and are urging Labour to act fast to save endangered animals from a terrible fate.

Eduardo Goncalves, founder of the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, said: "Thank you so much to Ozzy and Sharon for using their significant platform to highlight this important issue.

"The public want this ban enacted, you wouldn't want your neighbour to be bringing home an endangered rhino's head to hang on their wall, and it is madness that this is still allowed to happen.

"We hope that people will support Ozzy and Sharon's auction, and the Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting. Let's get the ban done!"

The signed t-shirt auction can be found at https://bid.omegaauctions.co.uk/auction/search/?st=ozzy%20t-shirt&sto=0&au=183&sf=%5B%5D&w=False&pn=1