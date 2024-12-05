Bucks Radio Toy Appeal: Collecting gifts for disadvantaged children across Bucks this Christmas

In partnership with GK Plumbing and Heating, Bucks Radio has launched its annual Toy Appeal to bring festive joy to children across Buckinghamshire.

This Christmas, Bucks Radio is bringing the community together with its Toy Appeal, collecting brand new toys, games, and gifts to pass on to local charities supporting disadvantaged children across the county. With the help of your generous donations, Bucks Radio aims to make sure that children facing a tough time in Buckinghamshire have something to smile about this Christmas.

How You Can HelpDonations of new, unwrapped gifts are being accepted at a number of designated collection points across Bucks. You can contribute the gift(s) of your choice for children of all ages – from babies to teenagers – and for all genders. Toys, games, books, or even clothing and accessories will all be welcomed, provided the present is brand new and unwrapped.

You can contribute until December 17th, when Bucks Radio will then host a special event inviting the charities to their festive grotto, where representatives can hand-pick gifts for the children in their care. This ensures that each donation is directed towards the children who will benefit most.

Nathan and Wes launching this years Bucks Radio Toy Appeal.

The Bucks Radio Toy Appeal runs in association with GK Plumbing and Heating. Their support, along with contributions from local residents, businesses, and organizations, makes this initiative possible.

“It’s the time for giving, and every year we are overwhelmed by the support we receive. With your help, we can make sure kids in Bucks who are facing a tough time experience a better Christmas. We appreciate each and every gift, no matter how big or small, and the charities that benefit are also so immensely grateful. A huge thank you to everyone who donates, and to all the companies who are acting as official collection points, and to GK Plumbing for their continued support” said Nathan Cooper, Bucks Radio co-owner and presenter.

Official Collection Points:

Howes the Florist in Buckingham; Perrys Bicester Road, Aylesbury; Kew Little Pigs Amersham; Waterside Theatre Aylesbury; Bonners & Babbington Estate Agents, Princes Risborough; Durans Hair Studio Bourbon Street, Aylesbury; Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors of Wendover, Tring, Amersham, Bletchley, Buckingham, Winslow, Gatehouse Aylesbury and Buckingham Street Aylesbury; Seymour Taylor Accountants High Wycombe; Chiltern View Garden Centre Ice Rink Wendover Road Stoke Mandeville; Howden Insurance Buckingham Street, Aylesbury; St Michaels Church Aston Clinton; Print World Parton Rd, Aylesbury; Hypnos Beds Princes Risborough; Great Missenden Library; Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre Great Missenden; House Shaw Sales and Lettings Penn; The Works Restaurant in Aylesbury’s Market Square; Stay N Play Hale Leys Shopping Centre Aylesbury; Sepio High Wycombe; GK Plumbing and Heating on Watermead; Holiday Inn Tring Road Aylesbury; Radley Windows, Doors & Conservatories Rabans Lane Aylesbury; Crusader Holidays Motts Buckingham Street Aylesbury; Wendover Parish Council at the clock tower.

GK Plumbing and Heating supporting this years appeal.

For more information on how to donate or to find a collection point near you, please visit www.bucks.radio, or listen to Bucks Radio on DAB digital radio in Aylesbury and surrounding areas on smart speakers, via the free mobile app, or on the website