Bucks Radio ask you to 'bin your bra' to help Breast Cancer charity
It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month and local radio station Bucks Radio are still collecting new, used and surplus bras to help fund vital research into secondary spread breast cancer, which is the primary cause of death in breast cancer sufferers.
The bras are recycled and the money raised is used by the charity ‘Against Breast Cancer’, who analyse three interlinked areas of research - biochemistry, immunology, and diet and lifestyle. The charity’s research is studying new ways that could help doctors to identify and treat secondary breast cancer faster and more effectively, in both women and men.
Bucks Radio co-founder, Nathan Cooper said: “So many people know someone in their circle of family or friends who has battled breast cancer at some point – I lost my wife to the disease over a decade ago.
"But more and more people are surviving breast cancer every year, and the work ‘Against Breast Cancer’ are doing is vital.
"We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to our Appeals in the last two years, and would like to make this our most successful yet. So please, if you can, make a donation and help us fight this horrendous disease”.
You can take your bras to any of the Official Bucks Radio Bra Banks at businesses across Bucks:
Bonners and Babingtons Estate Agents, Princes Risborough
Chiltern View Garden Centre, Wendover Rd, Aylesbury
CPJ Field/Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors: Amersham, Aylesbury, Bletchley, Buckingham, Wendover, Winslow, Tring
Durans Hair Studio, Aylesbury
GK Plumbing and Heating, Watermead, Aylesbury
Howes the Florist, Buckingham
Kew Little Pigs, Amersham
Perrys Motor Sales, Bicester Road
Print World, Aylesbury
Radley Windows & Doors, Rabans Lane
Style Hair & Beauty, Wing
Wendover Parish Council, Clock Tower, Wendover
There’s much more about the Appeal at www.bucks.radio
The Bucks Radio Bra Bank Appeal runs until October 31st, and is in association with Heritage & Sons Funeral Directors.
Allie Wilson, Recycling & Customer Service Manager is thrilled that the team at Bucks Radio are back for the 3rd consecutive year with their Bra Bank campaign. Over the last 2 years they have helped us fund vital research into secondary spread breast cancer.
"Why not help the team beat last year's total of 4,000 bras collected, please do check your drawers to see if you have any unwanted bras and drop them off to one of Bucks Radio's bra banks which are located all around Aylesbury and surrounding areas.
“Heritage and Sons are delighted to again support Against Breast Cancer with this annual appeal, raising vital funds for breast cancer research through monies from textile recycling. As funeral directors we're privileged to play an active role in the communities in which we serve and are proud to be able to help make a difference by collecting bras for such a worthy cause.
"It's a charity very close to many of our colleagues' heart and we thank our community for supporting us to help to make a difference.”
Bucks Radio is available to listen to online on DAB Digtital Radio, at www.bucks.radio, on smart speakers or via free mobile apps.
