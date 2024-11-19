Bucks pig attraction's urgent appeal for donations after fundraiser's IT glitch leaves them with just £25

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A Bucks attraction has suffered a serious setback after an IT glitch refunded hundreds of pounds in donation money leaving the farm with just £25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kew Little Pigs set up the For the Love of Pigs campaign to help the farm survive during the quieter winter months amid the cost of living crisis.

Kind hearted locals and pig lovers around the country donated and the campaign had almost reached its £2,000 goal, but now the total stands at just £25 following the major glitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: "It's been a stressful start to the week as our For The Love Of Pigs fundraiser has suffered a major setback.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

"A glitch with the host of the fundraiser saw all of our donations, which had almost reached the £2,000 goal, refunded back to their original donors!

"We are urgently appealing to anyone who has received a refund to please re-donate, and to anyone who has not yet donated to please consider making Kew Little Pigs your good cause of choice this festive season.

"When you run a farm attraction the winter months are always so difficult, and with extra heating costs and high food bills we really do struggle during the quieter times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can't afford to lose the fundraiser money so this really is a terrible blow."

You can donate to the campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/4theloveofpigs

Or you can buy items for the farm's animals by heading to the Kew Little Pigs Amazon Wishlist: https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/2ST634CIB2DAH/ref=hz_ls_biz_ex

Kew Little Pigs staff also hope that members of the public will grab a bargain in the farm's Black Friday sale which is live now. Discounts include 50% off family tickets, adoptions and posters as well as a range of other price cuts. The sale can be found at: https://kewlittlepigs.com/collections/black-friday-sale-limited-time-only

Olivia added: "We love our wonderful community of pig enthusiasts and would like to take this opportunity to once again say a huge thank you for all of your support. We couldn't do this without you."