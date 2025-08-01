Bucks MPs welcome strong action against water companies for sewage breaches

Local MPs Callum Anderson, Emma Reynolds and Laura Kyrke-Smith have welcomed the £63m penalty issued to Anglian Water for excessive sewage spills, calling it a "long-overdue signal" that water companies must be held accountable for polluting rivers and coastlines.

A probe by Ofwat uncovered major failings at Anglian Water, including poorly managed wastewater infrastructure and serious oversight issues reaching right up to senior management and the boardroom.

As part of the penalty package, £5.8m will go into a new community fund to back local projects that help restore and protect the water environment.

The rest of the money will be used to upgrade stormwater systems in at least eight catchment areas, aiming to drastically cut sewage spills and improve how the network handles heavy rainfall.

Anglian’s penalty follows the recent record fine of £122.7m levied against Thames Water in May for widespread sewage breaches, reinforcing what the MPs described as a "turning point in the fight for clean water."

Callum Anderson MP (Buckingham and Bletchley) said: “For too long, water companies have put profits before people and the environment, and this fine against Anglian Water must mark a new era of transparency. I’m meeting representatives from Anglian soon to discuss poorly managed infrastructure as well as the recent water shortage in Winslow and the surrounding villages – and I will do all I can to hold them accountable”.

Emma Reynolds MP (Wycombe) added: “These penalties are justified and necessary. Buckinghamshire has been let down time and again by a failure to invest in infrastructure and prevent sewage overflows. Water companies need to understand that this kind of environmental harm is not just unacceptable - it is punishable.”

Laura Kyrke-Smith MP (Aylesbury) said: ““Communities across Buckinghamshire have had enough of sewage in their waterways. This action marks an important step toward rebuilding public trust and protecting our local environment. Anglian Water and Thames Water must clean up their act.”

The MPs also welcomed national steps being taken by the Labour government to strengthen oversight of the water industry, including overhauling how water companies are regulated, preventing bonuses for underperforming bosses and pledging to eliminate sewage spillages in the next ten years.