Bucks miniature pig breeder issues warning over adoption scam

An award-winning Bucks miniature pig breeder has issued a warning to potential adopters after a buyer was scammed.

Kew Little Pigs has issued a warning to the public after an individual was scammed out of £200 by online fraudsters posing as the recognised breeder.

The potential customer believed they were purchasing a miniature pig from the reputable farm, but later discovered that the animal did not exist, leaving them financially out of pocket.

The victim, who responded to an online advertisement, paid the deposit for what they thought would be a miniature pig from Kew Little Pigs, which based in Amersham, Bucks.

After the payment, communication from the fraudsters stopped, and their contact details changed, leaving the customer with no recourse and no pig.

Olivia Mikhail, the owner of Kew Little Pigs, expressed her concern, emphasising that scams like this are becoming increasingly common, especially within the pet-selling industry.

“We want to remind potential customers that purchasing a pet is a serious decision and not something to be rushed into. Scammers prey on people’s desire to own a pet, and we’ve seen too many cases where individuals have paid deposits of £200 to £300, only to have the scammers disappear,” she said.

“As genuine breeders and industry leaders, we take our responsibility seriously, with a clear 'side of pig' policy and a thorough vetting process to ensure that our customers are well-informed and that our pigs are placed in the best possible homes."

Olivia further stressed the importance of ensuring that customers verify the legitimacy of any breeder before committing to a purchase. “It’s essential to always visit the breeder in person and check their credentials.

"Ensure they have a legitimate animal breeding and exhibiting licence, good health records, and a clean, safe facility for the pigs. Look for recommendations from previous customers and always check their website and social media presence,” she advised.

To help protect buyers from scams, Olivia encouraged anyone interested in purchasing a miniature pig to refer to the Code of Recommendations for the Welfare of Pigs on DEFRA's website. She also warned against buying animals online without verifying the breeder’s legitimacy.

“We understand the excitement of welcoming a new pet into your home, but it’s crucial to ensure that the decision is made thoughtfully and responsibly,” she added.

“Animal welfare must always be a priority, and scammers who take advantage of people’s good intentions are a real threat.”

Kew Little Pigs remains committed to providing healthy, ethically-bred miniature pigs and is actively working to raise awareness about the risks of online scams.

To find out more about Kew Little Pigs go to www.kewlittlepigs.com