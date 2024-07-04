Bucks micro pigs hold their own general election with hilarious results

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bucks miniature pig breeder has held a special general election for the farm's pampered residents, with three candidates vying to be new Pig Minister.

Angel, Venus and Pluto have set social media ablaze, after Kew Little Pigs launched manifestos for each of the cute pigs, and then held a vote among the farm's residents to decide the outcome.

In cute snaps and a video released this week, Angel sets out her red party manifesto, which includes more cuddles and brushes, while Venus, who represents the blue party says she will make sure that pigs at the farm receive more snacks if she is elected.

And the only male candidate Pluto is true to his name, representing the yellow party, the piggy politician advocates for more space travel, pigs really might fly it seems.

Pluto was the yellow party candidate - Animal News Agency

You can watch the video HERE

Olivia Mikhail, 40 who runs the farm attraction in Old Amersham, Bucks, said: "Our three candidates really are stars of the farm, so it was a close call when the voting started.

"It's election week for real so we wanted our residents to get in on the action, and everybody has had fun taking part."

After the pigs launched their manifestos on Tuesday their potential constituents set about placing their votes in the ballot box of their chosen party. And after the election results had been counted the red party's Angel was declared the victor.

Olivia added: "Angel's red party ballot box did attract quite a few of the young piglets, so she is clearly a hit with the kids, she is a perfect Pig Minster and we are so proud of her, she will do an amazing job."

Kew Little Pigs is an award-winning farm attraction and the UK's leading breeder of miniature pigs who go on to live as pets in people's homes.

On July 28 and August 25 the farm will hold special fun days to thank visitors for all their support during the pandemic and the farm's subsequent recovery.