Bucks leisure centre urges community to donate unwanted bikes as part of recycling initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The local community are being encouraged to donate their unwanted bicycles to Chilterns Lifestyle Centre in Amersham as part of a recycling initiative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leisure centre, which is managed by Everyone Active and Buckinghamshire Council, has partnered with local organisation Active in the Community CIC (AITC) on its Bike ReCycle programme.

Recently launched in Aylesbury, the project aims to make cycling accessible for everyone by providing free, upcycled bikes to those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In support of the project, Chilterns Lifestyle Centre will be hosting a collection day on Saturday 3 August where residents can bring their unwanted bicycles to be donated.

Chilterns Lifestyle Centre

All donations will be given to AITC’s project partners, Otec Bikes, who will repair and service the bikes, so they’re ready for a new home.

Steve Salwa, area contract manager for Everyone Active, said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting the Bike ReCycle project and play our part in making cycling accessible for everyone.

“It’s a fantastic initiative which perfectly aligns with our own mission here at Chilterns Lifestyle Centre, and we can’t wait to see the community get involved too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have a bike collecting cobwebs in your shed, get down to our centre and donate it towards a brilliant cause. Not only will it give the bike a second life, contributing towards a more sustainable world, but it will enable those in need to reap the benefits of staying active with cycling.”

Bike donation info

Kirsty Gillingham, director of AITC, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating: “We are grateful to Buckinghamshire Council for commissioning us to spearhead this important initiative and delighted to be collaborating with Everyone Active to extend our reach and impact within the community.

“The generosity of the public in donating their unused bikes can make a significant difference in someone’s life, providing them with a means of transport, exercise, and freedom."

There will be an opportunity to drop off donations from Monday 29 July up until the main collection day. Please get in touch with Chilterns Lifestyle Centre for more information.