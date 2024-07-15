Bucks leisure centre urges community to donate unwanted bikes as part of recycling initiative
The leisure centre, which is managed by Everyone Active and Buckinghamshire Council, has partnered with local organisation Active in the Community CIC (AITC) on its Bike ReCycle programme.
Recently launched in Aylesbury, the project aims to make cycling accessible for everyone by providing free, upcycled bikes to those in need.
In support of the project, Chilterns Lifestyle Centre will be hosting a collection day on Saturday 3 August where residents can bring their unwanted bicycles to be donated.
All donations will be given to AITC’s project partners, Otec Bikes, who will repair and service the bikes, so they’re ready for a new home.
Steve Salwa, area contract manager for Everyone Active, said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting the Bike ReCycle project and play our part in making cycling accessible for everyone.
“It’s a fantastic initiative which perfectly aligns with our own mission here at Chilterns Lifestyle Centre, and we can’t wait to see the community get involved too.
“If you have a bike collecting cobwebs in your shed, get down to our centre and donate it towards a brilliant cause. Not only will it give the bike a second life, contributing towards a more sustainable world, but it will enable those in need to reap the benefits of staying active with cycling.”
Kirsty Gillingham, director of AITC, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating: “We are grateful to Buckinghamshire Council for commissioning us to spearhead this important initiative and delighted to be collaborating with Everyone Active to extend our reach and impact within the community.
“The generosity of the public in donating their unused bikes can make a significant difference in someone’s life, providing them with a means of transport, exercise, and freedom."
There will be an opportunity to drop off donations from Monday 29 July up until the main collection day. Please get in touch with Chilterns Lifestyle Centre for more information.
