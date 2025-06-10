Bucks home-care provider highlights life expectancy gap – "men falling through cracks"

Bucks home-care provider Abbots Care is raising awareness about a critical yet often overlooked issue in Men's Health Week (June 9-15) – the vulnerability of older men in accessing social care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Office for National Statistics, men in the UK continue to have a lower life expectancy than women – with a gap of nearly four years on average. This disparity is partly due to men being less likely to seek help for both physical and mental health issues, underplaying their need for assistance, and being less likely to engage with preventative care services.

Founded in 1995, Abbots Care has been dedicated to providing compassionate, person-centred care for three decades. The company has witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by older men who live alone and are reluctant to seek help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin, a client of Abbots Care, highlights how easily older men can be overlooked in the social care system. Determined to remain independent, Martin struggled in silence until a hospital stay and a joint intervention from Abbots Care and local social services uncovered the extent of his challenges living alone, "I remember someone saying, you can't live like this,” Martin shared.

"All the research indicates that men are less likely to seek help for health and social care needs," says Sarah Hurley, Care Director at Abbots Care

With the support of Abbots Care Community Facilitator Kasia, Martin's care has grown from no external help to four daily visits at its peak, now reduced to twice-daily calls as his condition has stabilised. "It's lovely now to have the safety net and the company," he says. His story is a powerful reminder of the importance of early support, regular check-ins, and community-based care.

Martin is not alone: a study by the Men's Health Forum found that men often feel their problems aren't important enough to warrant seeking help, and many feel isolated or overwhelmed by the challenges they face. This reluctance can lead to unmet needs and a decline in quality of life.

Stories like Martin's highlight the urgent need for proactive, accessible social care options that specifically address the needs of men, especially those living alone or recovering from hospital stays, says Abbots Care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the research indicates that men are less likely to seek help for health and social care needs," says Sarah Hurley, Care Director at Abbots Care.

According to the Office for National Statistics, men in the UK continue to have a lower life expectancy than women – with a gap of nearly four years on average

"Societal expectations of masculinity can discourage men from expressing vulnerability or asking for support. Men like Martin might not even recognise how vulnerable they are. The longer the situation remains unaddressed, the more unsafe they can become."

Sarah believes this emphasises the urgent need for systemic change in social care. "The ageing population is growing, and with it, the demand for home care services. However, the government continues to underfund the sector, leaving many vulnerable individuals without the support they need," says Sarah. "Men, in particular, are at risk of falling through the gaps due to societal norms and a lack of targeted services. It is crucial that we address these issues to ensure that all individuals can live independently and with dignity."

Abbots Care urges policymakers to recognise the unique challenges faced by older men in accessing social care and to implement strategies that promote early intervention and reduce stigma. This includes increasing funding for home care services, so they can recruit the carers they need and provide suitable training for care workers to identify and address the specific needs of men, as well as promoting public awareness campaigns that encourage men to seek help when needed.

Abbots Care remains committed to its mission of providing high-quality, compassionate care to all individuals, ensuring that no one is left behind.