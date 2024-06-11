Bucks farm celebrates daddy and grandad pigs right in time for Father's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Father's Day a Bucks farm is celebrating some very special dads as the attraction gets ready to welcome two more litters of piglets.

Milo the ten year-old boar is a real sugar daddy, after mating with three-year old sows Freya and Willow and getting them both pregnant.

The sows who are first time mums are sisters, and their father is farm favourite boar Blanket, who will become a grandfather for the very first time when the babies arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both litters of piglets are due at the end of the month, and the farm is asking members of the public to guess how many male and female piglets will be born in each litter and predict their due dates in order to win a prize.

Willow the sow is pregnant - Animal News Agency

Olivia Mikhail, who runs Kew Little Pigs, said: "Daddy pig Milo is no stranger to fatherhood, and has already sired 59 piglets during his time at the farm. But for Freya and Willow it is a whole new experience, so we are making sure that they have plenty of support throughout their pregnancies and beyond.

"As with all our litters of piglets we are running our popular piglet predictions, with the winner who guesses how many male and female piglets in each litter and due date correctly winning a family ticket.

"In April Blossom welcomed her magnificent seven piglets, and we also adopted some young Juliana breed pigs and piglets, so it's a wonderful time of new beginnings here for us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans of the farm can keep in touch with all the action throughout the pregnancies by tuning into the farm's live pig cameras on the Kew Little Pigs website, YouTube and Twitch. And for visitors on Father's Day itself, dads can enjoy a free hot or cold drink during their visit.

And on July 28 and August 25 the farm is hosting two Alice in Wonderland themed summer parties, with a host of activities and a chance to interact with the new arrivals and farm favourites alike.

And if you would like to book before then, readers can take 20% off their pet and play session by typing in pigsdiscount24 at the online checkout when they book.

To enter the piglet predictions competition email your entry with your name and contact details to [email protected]